820 (2017-042 Feb. 22) MEETING NOTICE

(2017-042 Feb. 22) MEETING NOTICE

STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

INFORMATION MEETING FOR

HARVESTING SERVICES CONTRACT ON THE

CORDUROY FIT SORTS NO. 92009

WRIGHT FIT SORTS NO. 94515

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Northeast Region will issue bid forms and supporting documents to harvest Corduroy FIT Sorts and Wright FIT Sorts. The Harvester will be expected to build and maintain roads, harvest and deliver the timber as outlined in the Harvesting Services Contract.

A Harvester Meeting will be held on March 6, 2017 at the Tonasket Fire Hall, Tonasket WA at 10:00 am. The purpose of this meeting is to present and review the project, answer questions, issue bid forms to qualified harvesters, and review the bidding process. It is highly recommended that all eligible harvesters attend this meeting. Attendance is not mandatory and those unable to attend can receive their bid forms and documents by mail. Only harvesters that are on the Northeast Region contract harvest list are eligible to bid on this project.

Contract work will begin approximately 30 days after the auction. Corduroy FIT Sorts and Wright FIT Sorts auctions are currently schedule for April 25, 2017. The harvesting service contracts terminates December 31, 2017 for harvesting and deliveries and July 31, 2018 for final road maintenance or when the operation is successfully completed whichever comes first.

Corduroy FIT Sorts is approximately 5157 mbf/28,713 tons of timber on approximately 580 acres of forest land in part(s) of Sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 16, Township 39 North, Range 25 East; Section 16, Township 39 North, Range 26 East; Section 36, Township 40 North, Range 24 East and Section 31, Township 40 North, Range 25 East, W.M.

Wright FIT Sorts is approximately 2048 mbf/11,220 tons of timber on approximately 737 acres of forest land in parts(s) of Sections 10, 15, 16, 21, 22, 28, 33 and 34, Township 34 North, Range 25 East W.M.

The bid form and supporting documents will be issued at the scheduled harvester meeting and available upon request on March 1, 2017. Bid forms are due by 2:30 P.M., local time, on March 23, 2017 in the office at the address listed below.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the bid form and project documents, contact Phil Anderson at Northeast Region, 225 S Silke, Colville, WA 99114, (509) 684-7474 or visit the website below.

http://www.dnr.wa.gov/BusinessPermits/Topics/AppraisalPackets/Pages/ContractHarvest.aspx

