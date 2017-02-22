820 (2017-043 Feb. 22) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 886

(2017-043 Feb. 22) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 886

of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 8th day of February, 2017 the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 879. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 879 THE CITY’S 2017 ADOPTED BUDGET ORDINANCE AND APPROVING THIS TITLE AS A SUMMARY OF THE ORDINANCE

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 8th day of February, 2017.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.