820 (2017-044 Feb. 22) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 887

(2017-044 Feb. 22) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 887
of the City of Brewster, Washington
On the 8th day of February, 2017 the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 887. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON
AMENDING SECTION 13.04.085 AND REPEALING SECTIONS
13.04.161-13.04.165 OF THE BREWSTER MUNICIPAL CODE, ESTABLISHING THE METHOD OF SETTING RATES FOR INDUSTRIAL
CUSTOMERS OF THE CITY SEWER SYSTEM PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS WITH THOSE CUSTOMERS; CONTAINING A SEVERABILITY PROVISION, AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.
DATED this 8TH day of February, 2017.
CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ
Published by Omak-Okanogan County.
