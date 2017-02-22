820 (2017-044 Feb. 22) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 887

(2017-044 Feb. 22) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 887

of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 8th day of February, 2017 the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 887. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON

AMENDING SECTION 13.04.085 AND REPEALING SECTIONS

13.04.161-13.04.165 OF THE BREWSTER MUNICIPAL CODE, ESTABLISHING THE METHOD OF SETTING RATES FOR INDUSTRIAL

CUSTOMERS OF THE CITY SEWER SYSTEM PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS WITH THOSE CUSTOMERS; CONTAINING A SEVERABILITY PROVISION, AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 8TH day of February, 2017.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ

Published by Omak-Okanogan County.