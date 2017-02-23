Mumps case reported in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN - Health officials have confirmed one adult case of the Mumps in Okanogan County, according to a release from Okanogan County Public Health.

Mumps, which is a contagious disease caused by the mumps virus, can cause long-term health problems. The virus is mostly spread by coughing, sneezing or other contact with saliva from someone who is infected. It is as contagious as flu and those infected usually are contagious before symptoms appear and for a few days after, so they can spread the virus without realizing it, according to the announcement.

“There is no treatment for mumps but there is prevention,” the announcement read. “It’s important for everyone to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the mumps virus.”

People born in 1957 and before are considered immune.

What can you do to prevent the spread of mumps?

The best protection against mumps is the MMR vaccine (combination MMR and varicella), which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella viruses.

If you don’t think you ever had MMR vaccine, contact your healthcare provider for immunizations or a blood test as soon as possible. If you don’t have a healthcare provider, call your local health department..

If you think you have been exposed to mumps, contact your healthcare provider for advice.

If you become ill after a possible exposure to mumps:



Contact your healthcare provider and ask to be evaluated for possible mumps.

Protect other people - Stay away from other people to avoid exposing them to mumps.

To find out if there are special recommendations in your community, contact your local public health department.

