Corrections plans recidivism talk

OKANOGAN — Hope Cafe, a project of the state Department of Corrections, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 14, at the Okanogan County Public Utility District headquarters, 1331 N. Second Ave.

Recidivism and ways to reduce it will be discussed.

According to the department, 96 percent of incarcerated individuals will be released from custody and three out of 10 of them will return to prison within three years of release.