Coulee City man accused of having two stolen vehicles

COULEE CITY — Lincoln and Grant counties’ law enforcement officers teamed up the morning of Feb. 22 to arrest a Coulee City man suspected of having two stolen vehicles.

Bernard A. Brill, 55, was taken to the Grant County Jail on suspicion of two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property.

The path to this arrest began when Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies learned Brill may have been involved in recent theft-related crimes near Wilbur. Lincoln County deputies contacted Grant County for assistance.

Both counties’ deputies, the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and detectives from the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at Brill’s home in the 100 block of North First Street. Investigators recovered two stolen vehicles, said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re always happy to team up with Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers and his deputies,” said Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones. “It’s not unusual for our agencies to have to deal with some of the same criminals, and this arrest benefits all residents of Grant and Lincoln counties.”

The case remains under investigation.