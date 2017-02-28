Council changes online pay fee

OMAK – The city council, during its Feb. 21 meeting, agreed on a charge for people who enter incorrect bank account information when paying utility bills online.

Invoice Cloud, with which the city contracts for online payments, charges the city a $15 rejection fee if incorrect information is entered.

City administration initially decided to treat the rejection the same as an insufficient funds check, and charged $35. After a meeting with the council Personnel/Finance Committee, the recommendation was to pass along the $15.

The committee also recommended staff implement a policy that will prevent a customer from paying online if there are more than two rejections.

The rejection fee is being added to the city’s fee schedule and will be posted on the Invoice Cloud site.

In other business, the council approved a one-time vending permit for various park users.