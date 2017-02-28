Council changes spring meetings

EAST WENATCHEE — The March through June meetings for the Columbia River Council of Governments, governing body of Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington, have been changed.
Instead of the first Thursday of the month, the council will meet the second Thursday of the month at 50 Simon St. S.E. All meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.
Starting in July, the council will resume its normal first Thursday schedule.
