Dinner benefits wildlife habitat

OKANOGAN – People wanting to support habitat conservation for elk and other wildlife will have an opportunity during the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s North Cascades Chapter banquet March 4.

The annual event, at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail, starts at 4 p.m.

Last year, the event raised $97,000, which goes toward conservation projects in the state.

“We have two major projects in Okanogan County that will be going later in the year,” said Paul Estep, eastern Washington state chairman. “We just allocated money back to Washington state for different projects for habitat enhancement to the tune of $300,000.”

Bucket raffles, and silent and live auctions will be offered.

The dinner will be locally catered and includes prime rib, chicken and all the fixings, according to Estep.

The Elks Lodge will have a bar available at the event.

Tickets are available at events.rmef.org/shop.aspx?eid=5720. More information available from Estep at 509-322-1126 or email singlebarrel@centurylink.net.