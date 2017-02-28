Forest Service seeks camp hosts

WENATCHEE — The U.S. Forest Service is looking for people to serve as campground hosts.

More than two dozen positions are available across the forest, including four at various sites in the Methow Valley Ranger District.

Campground host duties can include welcoming campers, answering questions, assisting campers in locating a campsite and properly registering for the site, cleaning fire pits and restrooms, and some light maintenance. Hosts work five days a week, with weekends and holidays being the busiest times.

Most positions are available beginning in May, with the season wrapping up in mid-September.

Information is available at www.volunteer.gov or from ranger district recreation specialists.