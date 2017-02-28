Health group meets March 24

OMAK – The Okanogan Community Health Initiative will meet at 1 p.m. March 24 at Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare, 1007 Koala Ave.

The organization is a group of stakeholders from many sectors that are working on health and health care improvement. The meeting will include substance abuse information.

Former state Sen. Linda Evans Parlette, now executive director of North Central Accountable Community of Health, will be a special guest, organizers said. Her group is part of the Washington State Health Care Authority.