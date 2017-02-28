Invasive species targeted this week

OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee has declared this week as Invasive Species Awareness Week in Washington.

Invasive species cost the United States more than $137 billion annually in crop damage, loss of fish and damage to forests, he said.

He urged residents to help prevent the introduction and spread of non-native, invasive species that are harmful to the state’s economy, environment and recreation resources.

Invasive species and noxious weeds should be reported to the Washington Invasive Species Council, Inslee said.

“Furthermore, all residents should play an active role in protecting our state’s resources by remembering to clean, drain, dry watercraft and other equipment, to not release unwanted pets into the wild, and to clean boots and equipment before enjoying the outdoors,” he said.

A 2017 commissioned by state agencies illustrated that the introduction and spread of 23 species alone could cost more than $1.3 billion a year in Washington and a loss of 8,000 jobs.