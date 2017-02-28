It’s about time for the adults to talk

Our world seems to be falling apart – and, no, I’m not blaming Trump.

Democrats and Republicans are not seeing the world for what it is.

We have a multitude of ideas, but lately we’ve all fallen on the divide of Trump. Quiz most supporters and those opposed and many wouldn’t even have the slightest clue what he’s done in the past week other than what they heard in soundbites.

Trump is not the greatest president in our history. Not even close to the top. He has made some mistakes and, like most presidents, is happy to go along with the top one percent (every president has their favorite billionaires). But is he Hitler? Definitely not.

Are protestors (or whatever they want to be called) completely wrong to organize at town halls? No, they have some concerns. Should they expect members of Congress to change their schedule on the fly during a week-long break to talk with a few hundred people in a sparsely populated area in a district of over 650,000? That idea should be comical to most people.

See? I made concessions. Why can’t both sides? Instead, we’ve turned into name callers that sound like whiny little brats if we don’t get our way. Then again, gloating never helps anyone either.

One of the first lessons I learned from my parents was that you should always see the other person’s point of view and try to find a happy medium to avoid conflict. Remember? It likely went along with the whole idea of sharing and making friends. Did some parents skip teaching this lesson?

If Donald Trump does anything that warrants impeachment, Republicans would understand. I’m not saying they would like it, but they could be swayed by real evidence.

However, the idea of throwing everything negative you can find about a person to see what sticks never works. Supporters will only be more galvanized when much of the “evidence” comes back as hearsay, half-truths and downright lies. Anything that ever should have stuck would likely be missed.

Democrats, you know this is the truth all too well … [cough] Clinton-Lewinsky [cough]. If Republicans had found anything other than a cheating president 20 years ago, they likely would have missed it what with all the witch hunts. It was wrong then and it is wrong now.

But this is just my opinion. If you don’t like it, I guess you can go tell my parents.

Chris Thew is the managing editor of The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via e-mail at cthew@omakchronicle.com.