Pateros ponders make-up days

As of Tuesday, February 28, 2017

PATEROS – The Pateros School Board was scheduled to decide Monday, after The Chronicle’s deadline, on make-up days for recent cancellations because of snow and ice.

March 2 was proposed as a full day of school and March 3 as an early release day. Classes would be released at 11:40 a.m.

