Plenty of entertainment on tap this weekend

The entertainment scene in Okanogan County is in full swing this week.

It just drives me crazy when people say, “There’s nothing to do around here.” When, in fact, there is so much going on it would be next to impossible for me to list every entertaining thing scheduled to happen this weekend. However, there are a few events that caught my attention.

Friday night the Okanogan Valley-based Road Dawgs band will take the 12 Tribes Resort Casino stage at 9 p.m. The group, comprised of Lota and Michael Duarte, Glen Lisenbey and Mike Blakley, is sure to make your toes tap to its unique blend of country and rock ‘n’ roll favorites.

To the south, The Company Band will perform at Mill Bay Casino at 9:30 p.m., also on Friday.

Friday also kicks off the three-day run of the Winthrop Balloon Festival. More than a dozen balloons are anticipated for the 20th event.

Balloon launches are scheduled for 7 a.m. each day at the Winthrop Inn, 960 Highway 20. Night glow is planned at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Winthrop.

Saturday brings a lot of music, too.

Students from several area schools will be represented at the Washington State Nashville Country Star quarterfinals, including Korin Baker of Curlew; Bonnie Jean Booker and Narya Naillon, both of Oroville; Sarah Bradshaw and Joana Moso, both of Almira-Coulee/Hartline; Courage Owens, Omak; CeCe Clark and Kasey Pinkham, Okanogan, and Taleigh Bockmann, formerly of Curlew.

The local contestants will be among 40 other singers competing at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee.

If you’re in the northern part of Okanogan County Saturday, North Half will perform at the Oroville Eagles at 8 p.m.

Looking toward the near future, it seems many venues are already announcing their St. Patrick’s Day plans.

A St. Patrick’s Day dinner is planned for 2-10 p.m. March 17 at the Republic Brewery, 26 N. Clark Ave. Freckles Gourmet BBQ will cater the Irish dinner and the brewery is offering Irish-style beers. Reservations are recommended.

The Sit N’ Bull Saloon in Conconully will welcome the Bent Intent band, and Mariliz Romano, Leaha Passaro and Angela Marie will perform at Esther Bricques Winery.

I will keep you posted on more St. Patrick’s Day happenings as the date nears.

I spoke with thes owner of the Texas Family Diner in Tonasket earlier this week. He is planning a grand opening celebration March 24 with karaoke, open microphone and a jam session. Interested musicians are encouraged to call the diner (509-486-2003) to reserve a performance spot.

In regional entertainment happenings, presale tickets go on sale today for the Christian music group Casting Crown at the Washington State Fair Sept. 18. Other musicians to perform the fair include Nickelback with special guest Daughtry, Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, Steven Tyler, Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

For tickets and more information, see www.thefair.com.

And if you’re a bluegrass fan, the queen of bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, will be performing the Darrington Bluegrass Festival in July. Other musical guests are planned, too.

More information on the festival can be found at darringtonbluegrass.com.

Brock Hires is a reporter for The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via bhires@omakchronicle.com.