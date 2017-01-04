820 (2017-002 Jan. 4) Notice of Special Election Okanogan County, State of Washington

(2017-002 Jan. 4) Notice of Special Election Okanogan County, State of Washington

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Special Election will be held in the below mentioned districts for the purpose of submitting to the voters for their approval or rejection the following.

Bridgeport School District #75 - Proposition 1 - Bonds to Expand and Renovate School Facilities

Okanogan School District #105 - Proposition 1 -Buildings, Grounds, and Sports/PE Fields General Obligation Bonds

Tonasket School District #404 - Proposition 1 - Bonds to Improve and Expand School Facilities

Okanogan County Fire Protection District #6 - Proposition 1- Annexation of the Town of Winthrop

Town of Winthrop - Proposition 1 - Annexation into Fire Protection District #6

The registration deadline for online registrations, mail-in registrations and transfers is January 16, 2017. Any qualified elector who is not registered to vote in the State of Washington may register to vote in person at the Auditor’s Office up to and including February 6, 2017..

You can register or obtain registration forms at the Auditor’s Office, on line at www.vote.wa.gov, and Department of Licensing.

The Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, will be open so voters may obtain replacement ballots, drop off voted ballots, obtain provisional ballots, and use the Accessible Voting Units, at the following times.

Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM January 27 - February 13, 2017

On Election Day only, February 14, 2017, 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM.

Drop boxes are in 3 locations around the county.

Tonasket - Tonasket City Hall/Library Complex, 209 S Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket

Omak - Next to Police Station, 8 N Ash, Omak

Twisp - City Hall/118 S Glover St, Twisp

Drop boxes will close at 8:00PM on Election Day

Voters needing additional information or assistance with voter registration forms or voting may call (509) 422-7240. Voters unable to use the mail-in ballot may use the Accessible Voting Unit available at the County Auditor’s Office.

Ballots require sufficient first class postage and must be postmarked by the day of the election. Check with your local Post Office for deadlines to have your ballot postmarked properly.

For additional information on the election or regarding voter registration.

vote.wa.gov/okanogan

myvote.wa.gov,

Local newspaper, radio, and TV

www.pdc.wa.gov

Meetings of the Okanogan County Canvassing Board are open, public meetings and shall be continued until the activities for which the following meetings are held have been completed. Canvass Board meetings are held in the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, in Okanogan.

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM to determine the status of any provisional or challenged ballots

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM to canvass the votes cast and certify the election

This notice is in accordance with RCW 29A.52.

Dated at Okanogan, Washington this 16th day of December, 2016.

Laurie Thomas, Okanogan County Auditor and Ex-Officio Supervisor of Elections

/s/Mila M Jury

By Mila M Jury, Chief Deputy and Certified Election Administrator

