820 (2017-005 Jan. 4) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan)

(2017-005 Jan. 4) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan) will hold a Public Board Meeting on Monday, January 9th, 2017 at 6:00pm. The location will be at 303 2nd Ave. S., Suite A, Okanogan, WA 98840 (TranGO Office next to Armada). Please call (509) 557-6177 or visit www.okanogantransit.com for any questions.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.