Branch, Hover begin work for county

OKANOGAN - The two newest county commissioners, Chris Branch and Andy Hover, took office during a swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry Rawson presided over the event.

Branch, who defeated incumbent Sheilah Kennedy in the general election, said that he wants to be "very balanced and fair"

Rawson mentioned that Andy Hover was likely the first child of a former county commissioner (His father Don "Bud" Hover served on the board from 2005-2012).

The younger Hover, who defeated Ashley Thrasher in the general election, thanked family and supporters and was joined during the swearing-in by his son, Saxton.

