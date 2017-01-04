Cat food recall issued for 9Lives, Special Kitty, EverPet

Orrville, OH - The J.M. Smucker Company announced voluntary recall on some canned cat food products due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

Affected brands include 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty.

According to a statement from the company, the issue was discovered by the quality assurance team during review of production records at the manufacturing facility. No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

According to the company, cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss.

In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.

For the complete list of recalled products, click here.

Consumers who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., or email consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.