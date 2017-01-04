Country Store opens in Oroville

OROVILLE - Northern Okanogan County residents got a late Christmas present Monday, Dec. 26, as the Country Store opened its doors in the former Prince's Department Store building, 1000 23rd Ave.

"The community has been great to us," Country Store General Manager Don Charnholm said. "We have had several shoppers and have received many compliments."

Along with animal feed, the store will continue a relationship with Ace Hardware, and features farm supplies, pet supplies, seed, housewares, clothing, fabric, and lawn and garden items.

"We are delighted that they are in town," Chamber of Commerce President Clyde Andrews said. "I think it's going to be a great addition to both Oroville and our region."

