Finding issued against Caribou Trail medical group

OLYMPIA - A finding has been issued against the financially struggling Caribou Trail Professional Medical Services Group by the Washington State Auditor's Office, which noted the medical consortium has begun the dissolution process.

The audit report, which covers calendar years 2014 and 2015, was released by the state Dec. 29, 2016.

In its finding, the auditorís office said the group "continues to rely on cash advances from its majority interest member to pay daily operating costs, and has begun the legal process for dissolution."

The group had operated clinics in Brewster and Omak, and provided services in Omak, Tonasket, Republic and Grand Coulee.

