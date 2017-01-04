Keller Ferry out of service due to high winds

Update as of 12:25 p.m. 01/04/17

KELLER - The Keller Ferry is open.

Original post 9:30 a.m. 01/04/17

KELLER - Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the Keller Ferry, which operates on Highway 21 and crosses the Columbia River near Keller, is out of service due to high winds until further notice.

More information is available online at www.wsdot.wa.gov/Regions/Eastern/KellerFerry. Up-to-the-minute information is also available by calling the Washington State Ferries automated system at 888-808-7977.