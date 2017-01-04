Pearl Jam donates $25,000 to Rail Trail

REPUBLIC - Rock band Pearl Jam has donated $25,000 to the Ferry County Rail Trail Partners for the upcoming trail surfacing project.

Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder contacted the partners group last week about the donation, said partners President Bob Whittaker.

"The donation comes from the Vitalogy Foundation, which supports the efforts of non-profit organizations doing commendable work in the fields of community health, the environment, arts and education, and social change," Whittaker said.

Vedder previously donated a ukulele to be auctioned for a rail trail fundraiser and the band donated an autographed skateboard.

