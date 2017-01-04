OKANOGAN - A wind chill advisory remains in effect for much North Central Washington until 10 a.m. today.

“A wind chill advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills,” Meteorologists from the Spokane office of the National Weather Service said. “This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.”

Officials are calling for wind chills of minus 10-15 degrees this morning.

According to weather officials, earlier this morning area wind chill temperatures included: