Burn ban issued for Okanogan, Stevens counties

SPOKANE — A Stage 1 burn ban has been issued for Okanogan and Stevens counties, beginning at 4 p.m. today.

It will remain in effect until noon on Monday, Jan. 9

Air quality conditions have worsened in the county, particularly for sensitive groups of people, said the state Department of Ecology. Forecasters will reassess weather conditions Monday to determine if the bans should be called off or extended.

Cold, stagnant air is keeping wood smoke and other pollution close to the ground, which can affect people’s health. Monitoring data shows that air quality is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, children and adults over age 65.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

“We know it is cold out there and some people burn only wood to stay warm,” said Air Quality Manager Sean Hopkins.

“When stoking your fire, burn hot and clean to prevent smoke coming from your chimney. Others should use alternative heat sources to protect you and your neighbors’ health.”