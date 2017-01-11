820 (2017-001 Jan. 4, 11)

(2017-001 Jan. 4, 11)
On January 23, 2017, the Tonasket School District Special Services Department will purge archived Special Education records dated before 2005. These records are no longer needed to provide educational services and are not required to be retained by the district under state and federal laws. These records will be destroyed beginning on January 23, 2017.
If you wish to take possession of your special education record, please contact the special education office at 509-486-4933 prior to January 23, 2017.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
