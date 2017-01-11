820 (2017-006 Jan. 11) PUBLIC NOTICE

(2017-006 Jan. 11) PUBLIC NOTICE
Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance
Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 332-41-510
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11 WAC) for the following project: Tonata FH Timber Sale No. 94937, harvest of 356 acres located approximately 10 miles west of Curlew in Ferry and Okanogan Counties, Washington, Sections 26, 27, and 34, all in Township 39 North, Range 31 East, W.M.; Section 3, Township 39 North, Range 32 East, W.M.; Sections 17, and 18, all in Township 39 North, Range 33 East, W.M.; Sections 34, 35, and 36, all in Township 40 North, Range 32 East, W.M. A completed environmental checklist and other information are on file with the agency. The Department of Natural Resources has determined this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.
Copies of the MDNS are available from the SEPA Center, P.O. Box 47015, Olympia, Washington 98504-7015, (360) 902-1634 or by visiting the DNR website at WWW.DNR.WA.GOV/. The public is invited to comment on this MDNS by submitting written comments to the SEPA Center at SEPACENTER@DNR.WA.GOV or P.O. Box 47015, Olympia, Washington 98504-7015 within the fourteen day comment period as indicated on the MDNS.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 820 (2014-683 Dec. 24) PUBLIC NOTICE Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 332-41-510
- (2014-129 Mar. 5) PUBLIC NOTICE Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 332-41-510
- (2014-022 Jan. 8) PUBLIC NOTICE Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 332-41-510
- (2014-046 Jan. 22) PUBLIC NOTICE Mitigation Determination of Non-Significance Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 332-41-510
- (2013-567 Oct. 30) PUBLIC NOTICE Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 332-41-510
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment