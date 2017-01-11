820 (2017-008 Jan. 11, 18) Okanogan County Dept. of Public Works NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

(2017-008 Jan. 11, 18) Okanogan County Dept. of Public Works NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing that was to be held on December 28, 2016 at 9:00 A.M.

WHEAREAS, the public hearing has been rescheduled for January 23, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. on the vacation of the following roads:

The unused portion of right of way no longer needed for public use. Review of current system has identified the roads previously listed on the 1955 road map or log that have been abandoned or are no longer believed to be useful to the County road system.

1.OCR # 8, No Name, beginning at in Section 10, Township 34N, Range 21 East, W.M. running thence westerly over and across said Section 10 and 9 ending within NW ¼, NW ¼ of said Section 9 being a total of ±0.87 miles.

2.OCR #25, Goat Creek, beginning at the southeast boundary line of Section 30, Township 36N, Range 20 East, W.M., running thence northerly over and across Section 29 and 20, 17 to a point in the NW ¼, NW ¼, of said Section 16 being a total of ±5.40 miles.

3.OCR # 81, Texas Creek to Benson Creek, beginning at the SW ¼, SE ¼, of Section 21, Township 31N, Range 23 East, W.M., running thence northerly over and across Section 16, 9, 4, 3 and extending into Township 32N, Range 23 East, W.M. to a point in the NW ¼, NW ¼, of said Section 34 and terminating at that point being a total of ±7.44 miles.

4.OCR # 103, No Name, beginning in SW ¼, SE ¼, Section 21, Township 31N, Range 24 East, W.M. running thence west to a point in the NE ¼, SW ¼, Section 21 being a total of ±0.27 miles.

5.OCR # 123, Byers Road, beginning at the NW ¼, NW ¼, of Section 18, Township 36N, Range 25 East, W.M., running thence westerly over and across Section 7 and 8 to a point in the NW ¼, SE ¼, of said Section 8 being a total of ±2.30 miles.

6.OCR # 131, No Name, beginning at the SW ¼, SW ¼, of Section 27, Township 32N, Range 23 East, W.M., running thence northerly over and across Section 22, and Section 21 to a point in the NE¼, SW ¼, of said Section 21 being a total of ±3.15 miles. No existing road at this location.

7.OCR 218, Monse, beginning at the NW ¼, SE ¼, Section 34, Township 31N, Range 25 East, W.M. running thence north for 0.15 miles. NOTE: RCW 36.87.130 this road abutting a body of water.

8.OCR # 338, Omak Lake-Armstrong Meadows, beginning at in Section 25, Township 32N, Range 29 East, W.M. running thence south easterly over and across said NE ¼, NE ¼, Section 36, Township 32N, Range 29 East, WM; easterly into NW¼, NW ¼, Section 31, Township 32N, Range 30 East, WM continuing southwesterly over across Section 01, 12, 11, 10, 03 & 04, Township 31N, Range 29 EWM and terminating at ± MP 7.03.

9.OCR # 449, Nespelem, beginning at in Section 25, Township 31N, Range 30 East, W.M. running thence South - West to a point in the SE ¼, NE ¼, Section 35, ±2.48 miles.

10.OCR # 450, Owhi Lake (Indian Service Rd), beginning at in Section 03, Township 31N, Range 31 East, W.M. running thence North over and across Section 34, Township 32N, Range 31 East, W.M. terminating within a point in the SW ¼, NE ¼, Section 37, ±2.13 miles.

11.OCR # 452, Kartar Valley, beginning at in Section 02, Township 31N, Range 28 East, W.M. running thence south easterly over and across said Section 03,10,09,08,17 & 18 all within Township 31N, Range 28 East, WM and terminating at ± MP 5.01.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM an easement for existing utilities, if any, including access for the maintenance thereof;

Said hearing will be held in the hearing room of the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners, located at 123 Fifth Ave. North (Room 150), Okanogan, Washington.

All interested parties may be heard in this matter. Please send written comments to Verlene Hughes, at Department Public Works, 1234A 2nd Ave. S., Okanogan, WA 98840. To be timely all written comments shall be received no later than January 19th, 2017.

Dated December 28th, 2016 at Okanogan, Washington.

Josh Thomson, P.E.

County Engineer

