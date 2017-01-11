Holiday Twinkies recalled

KANSAS CITY, MO - Hostess has issued a recall for some of its Twinkies due to potential contamination with salmonella.

Hostess Brands, LLC voluntarily recalled its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies because of a recall by Blommer Chocolate Company of the confectionary coating used on the Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies product. The confectionary coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC due to a concern of Salmonella contamination.

No illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the confectionary coating sampled has tested positive for Salmonella, officials said. However, Hostess is initiating this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall applies only to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571), which were only sold in multipack boxes, nine individually wrapped cakes in a box. The recall does not affect any other Hostess products. The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

For more information about his recall, click here.