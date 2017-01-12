0

Three Devils case heads to appeals court

As of Thursday, January 12, 2017

SPOKANE — Oral arguments in the Three Devils Road vacation case will be heard Jan. 31 by a three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals Division III.

Judges Robert E. Lawrence-Berrey, Kevin M. Korsmo and Rebecca L. Pennell are scheduled to hear the case at 11:30 a.m. at 500 N. Cedar St.

The case pits the Coalition of

Chiliwist Residents and Friends against Okanogan County. Each side will have 15 minutes for oral arguments, according to court documents.

