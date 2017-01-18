Travel safety urged

OKANOGAN - Take caution if you're traveling.

That's the message local law enforcement agencies are saying in wake of an ongoing winter storm.

"With the snow coming down, please make sure and completely clean off all your windows and mirrors for your viewing safety," officials from the Ferry County Sheriff's office said earlier this evening. "And also clean off your rear license plate for the safety of our officers as well as yourself."

Chelan County Sheriff's officials echoed, urging motorists to avoid travel.

"Road conditions are very hazardous," officials said. "If you do not need to be out on the road driving, please do not be; if you must drive, slow is the speed"

According to meterologists from the Spokane office of the National Weather Service,the bulk of the precipitation is expected to fall as snow - except a mix of freezing rain and snow for southern Stevens and Pend Oreille counties- where significant ice accumulations of 0.2-0.4 inches is possible.

"Overall snow amounts have been increased and ice amounts decreased except aforementioned areas," meterologists said. "This is where the Global Forecast System model seems to have a better handle on the situation with the colder thermal profiles more of a reality."

According to the state Department of Transportation, the storm has brought several mountain pass closures including: