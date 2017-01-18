810 (2017-009 Jan. 11, 18) REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) AIRPORT MASTER PLAN

(2017-009 Jan. 11, 18) REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) AIRPORT MASTER PLAN

“Anderson Airfield”

The City of Brewster is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide planning services in the development of an Airport Master Plan and Airport Layout Plan for Anderson Airfield at Brewster, Washington. This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). All work is required to comply with FAA requirements and regulations.

General Scope of Services:

(Note: This general scope attempts to identify major items of work. Prior to any contract award, a more detailed and specific scope of work will need to be developed and agreed upon.)

The Consultant will follow the guidance in FAA AC 150/5070-6B Change 2 “Airport Master Plans” (or most current version) in the preparation of the Airport Master Plan. Elements of content for inclusion will be, at a minimum:

Airport Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) Survey*

Public Involvement Program

Existing Conditions

Environmental Considerations

Aviation Forecasts

Facility Requirements

Alternatives Development and Evaluation

RPZ Memo Alternatives Analysis, if applicable

Airport Layout Plan (ALP) Drawing Set

Facilities Implementation Plan

Solid Waste Recycling

Financial Feasibility Analysis

*The AGIS survey must be compliant with FAA ACs 150/5300-16A “General Guidance and Specifications for Aeronautical Surveys: Establishment of Geodetic Control and Submission to the National Geodetic Survey,” AC 150/5300-17C “General Guidance and Specifications for Aeronautical Surveys: Airport Imagery Acquisition and Submission to the National Geodetic Survey,” and AC 150/5300-18B “Survey and Data Standards for Submission of Aeronautical Data Using Airports GIS.”

The ALP drawing set must be developed per FAA Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 2.00 “Standard Procedure for FAA Review and Approval of Airport Layout Plans (ALPs)” and SOP 3.00 “Standard Operating Procedure for FAA Review of Exhibit ’A’ Airport Property Inventory Maps.”

Submittal Requirements:

Submittals shall include, but are not limited to, the following:

1.Key personnel’s professional qualifications and experience in airport planning and their role anticipated for the proposed project; their knowledge of FAA regulations, policies, and procedures.

2.Qualifications and experience of sub-consultants to be engaged by the consultant under consideration.

3.Please provide a list of all current airport planning projects, as well as any which have been completed in the last three years. List the project manager you assigned to each project. Identify the starting dates for all projects, and the completion dates (where completed).

4.Capability to perform all or most aspects of the project and recent experience in airport master planning projects.

5.Demonstrated ability to meet schedules or deadlines.

6.Understanding of the project’s potential challenges and the sponsor’s special concerns.

7.Degree of interest shown in undertaking the project and their familiarity with and proximity to the geographic location of the project.

Additional Information:

No cost or fee schedules shall be submitted with your proposal. Consultants will be selected on the basis of their qualifications and experience, with fees determined through negotiations following selection. The qualifications of consultants are evaluated and the best qualified consultant is selected, subject to a mutual understanding of the scope of services and negotiation of a fair and reasonable fee.

Selection Process and Criteria:

The selection process shall be in accordance with FAA Change 1 to Advisory Circular (AC) 150/5100-14E “Architectural, Engineering, and Planning Consultant Services for Airport Grant Projects.”

The City of Brewster, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises and airport concession disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Consultants will be selected based on the following criteria:

1.Qualifications of the Project Manager and Project Team;

2.Recent experience in airport projects, including special project areas (e.g., airport master planning, airport layout plans, airport obstruction surveys);

3.Demonstrated understanding of the project’s potential problems and the airport owner’s special concerns;

4.Demonstrated all necessary professional engineering, architectural, surveying, planning and project management services related to performing and meeting the requirements as specified in AC 150/5300-16, AC 150/5300-17, and AC 150/5300-18;

5.Familiarity with Federal, State and Local conditions, codes, ordinances, laws, and regulations

Submittals:

Interested firms should submit 5 (five) copies of their proposals to the address below, no later than 4:00 p.m. on February 15, 2017.

City of Brewster

Airport RFQ

PO Box 340

105 S. 3rd St.

Brewster, WA 98812

