810 (2017-012 Jan. 18) Notice of Public Hearing

(2017-012 Jan. 18) Notice of Public Hearing

Okanogan Water System Plan Update Adoption

Official Date of Notice: January 18, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City of Okanogan, Washington has prepared an update and revisions to the City’s Water System Plan.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: This Plan is organized into the following chapters: Description of Water System, Basic Planning Data, Water System Analysis, Water Use Efficiency, Source Water Protection, Operation and Maintenance, Construction Standards, Capital Improvement Program, and Capital Improvement Financing.

Chapter 8 - Capital Improvement Program provides a description of the City’s proposed 6- and 20-year water system capital improvements. Specifically addressing Water Rights, Agreements, Source Improvements, Storage, Treatment, Telemetry and Distribution.

PROJECT LOCATION: This plan if adopted will be applied to all lands public and private within the Service Area Boundary (UGA-2) of the City of Okanogan, Washington primarily located in Sections 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of Township 33 N., Range 26 E WM. and a portion of Section 33 of Township 34 N., Range 26 E.WM., Okanogan County, Washington. Each of the project locations generally coincide with their name. See related maps for specifics.

HEARINGS: Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 during their regular meeting, the City Council of the City of Okanogan will hold a public hearing to provide an opportunity for the public to participate and comment on the City’s plans for the management and operation of the City’s water system. This meeting is to begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber Room, City Hall, 120 3rd Avenue, North, Okanogan, Washington, please consult the agenda as to what order of business the hearing is. All persons interested in providing comment are encouraged to be present to be heard during the hearing.

Persons desiring to provide written comments on the proposal must file said comments at the Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. February 7, 2017. Persons desiring a copy of the decision once made or party of record status must file said request at the Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. the date of the hearing or at the hearing.

MORE INFORMATION: The complete project file consisting of maps, current proposed plan, SEPA Checklist, and Staff Report (when available) are available on the city’s web site at www.okanogancity.com and follow the links for Public Notices. Copies are also available to the public for inspection and/or purchase, please contact the Clerk’s Office, City Hall, (509) 422-3600 during normal business hours. For further information please contact the responsible official below.

Christian D. Johnson, C.B.O., Building Official * Permit Administrator(509) 422-3600

P.O. Box 752, Okanogan, WA 98840 e-mail: bdokanogan@ncidata.com

Issued: January 10, 2017Signature: (signature on original)

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.