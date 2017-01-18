810 (2017-016 Jan. 18) Notice of Public Hearing Micro Processing/Manufacturing OKA RA 16-1

(2017-016 Jan. 18) Notice of Public Hearing Micro Processing/Manufacturing OKA RA 16-1

Official Date of Notice: January 18, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Planning Commission of the City of Okanogan, Washington has made a recommendation to the City Council to make zoning code text amendments that will amend the City of Okanogan Municipal Code in the following manner: Permit very limited types of industrial endeavors that may be conducted in commercial districts and in existing buildings and still protect the character and integrity of commercial neighborhoods and districts. In the same manner as some commercial enterprises may be permitted as home occupations in residential neighborhoods. These amendments will additionally reduce the permitting burden on similar uses in the industrial districts. Please see the recommendation for the specific proposed text amendments.

PROJECT LOCATION: All areas within the City of Okanogan, Washington primarily located in Sections 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of Township 33 N., Range 26 E WM. and a portion of Section 33 of Township 34 N., Range 26 E.WM., Okanogan County, Washington.

HEARINGS: On Tuesday, February 7, 2017 during their regular meeting the City of Okanogan City Council will conduct an open record public hearing in accordance with 18.100.070 of the Okanogan Municipal Code (OMC) to take relevant testimony from the public on the recommendation Planning Commission.

The meeting is to begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber Room, City Hall, 120 3rd Avenue, N. Okanogan, please consult the agendas as to what order of business the hearing is. All persons interested in presenting testimony are encouraged to be present to be heard.

Persons desiring to provide written comments on the proposal must file said comments at the Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. February 7, 2017 or at the hearing. Persons desiring a copy of the decision once made or party of record status must file said request at the Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. February 7, 2017 or at the hearing.

MORE INFORMATION: The complete project file consisting of the proposed text amendments, application, maps, SEPA Checklist, and Staff Reports are available to the public and will be provided upon request, please contact the Clerk’s Office, City Hall, (509) 422-3600 during normal business hours or by visiting the City’s website at www.okanogancity.com and following the Public Notice links. For further information please contact the responsible official below.

Christian D. Johnson, C.B.O., Building Official * Permit Administrator(509) 560-3534

P.O. Box 752, Okanogan, WA 98840 e-mail: bdokanogan@ncidata.com

Issued this date: January 13, 2017Signature: (signature on original)

APPEALS: This notice is given pursuant to Section 18.100.050 OMC, appeals under SEPA shall be processed under Chapter 16.08.220 OMC and appeals of the final decision on these applications may be filed by a party of record with standing in Okanogan County Superior Court within 21 days of issuance of the decision as provided by Chapter 36.70C RCW.

