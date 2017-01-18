820 (2017-015 Jan. 18)TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan)

(2017-015 Jan. 18)TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan)
will hold a re-scheduled Public Board Meeting on Friday, January 27th, 2017 at 6:00pm. The location will be at 303 2nd Ave. S., Suite A, Okanogan, WA 98840 (TranGO Office next to Armada). Please call (509) 557-6177 or visit www.okanogantransit.com for any questions.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 820 (2017-005 Jan. 4) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan)
- 820 (2016-437 Nov. 9) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan) will hold a Public Board Meeting
- 820 (2016-478 Dec. 7) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan) will hold a Public Board Meeting
- 820 (2016-357 Sept. 7) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan) will hold a Public Board Meeting
- 820 (2016-398 Oct. 5) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan) will hold a Public Board Meeting
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment