820 (2017-015 Jan. 18)TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan)

As of Wednesday, January 18, 2017

will hold a re-scheduled Public Board Meeting on Friday, January 27th, 2017 at 6:00pm. The location will be at 303 2nd Ave. S., Suite A, Okanogan, WA 98840 (TranGO Office next to Armada). Please call (509) 557-6177 or visit www.okanogantransit.com for any questions.

