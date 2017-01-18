More wet weather in the forecast

OKANOGAN - According to weather officials, more snow, rain and freezing rain is on tap for the foreseeable futures.

“Precipitation will fall in the form of snow, freezing rain and sleet today over central and northeast Washington,” officials from the Spokane office of the National Weather Service said today. “Motorists can expect treacherous driving conditions over much of the inland northwest today.”

"We have let all Ice Storm Warnings and Freezing Rain Advisories expire this morning. Radar shows the main band of precipitation has moved up across the northern mountains of northeast Washington and into the Idaho panhandle,” meteorologists said. "There are some showers that will slop over the Cascade crest through the rest of this afternoon that will be capable of extending as far east of the Wenatchee Area and Okanogan Valley.”

According to the Weather Service, precipitation readings earlier this morning included:

Coulee Dam, 5.0 inches, heavy snow.

Mazama, 6.5 inches, heavy snow.

Kettle Falls, 6.0 inches, heavy snow.

Okanogan, 5.0 inches, heavy snow.

Omak, 5.5 inches, heavy snow.

Republic, 4.5 inches, heavy snow.

Tonasket, 3.0 inches, snow.

Wauconda, 5.1 inches, heavy snow.

According to the state Department of Transportation, I-90 Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions. Eastbound milepost 34 near North Bend and westbound at milepost 106 Ellensburg, milepost 85 Cle Elum and milepost 70 Easton. Crews have assessed conditions and determined that the pass will not open today or tonight. Conditions are such that it is not safe in some areas for crews to do the work necessary to open the roadway. Crews are continuing to monitor conditions. Alternate routes are US-2 Stevens Pass and US-12 White Pass.