Some after school activities, sports cancelled

OKANOGAN - Due to inclement weather, several school activities are being cancelled today, Jan. 18. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Methow Valley School District - High school wrestling at Pateros is rescheduled for Jan. 25; junior high wrestling at Nespelem is cancelled and not yet rescheduled; knowledge bowl at Okanogan is cancelled and not rescheduled yet; athletes and families will be notified by 2 p.m. whether teams will practice today or not.

Okanogan School District- Okanogan Middle School wrestling at Nespelem canceled.

Omak School District- All sports practices and activities are cancelled.

Oroville School District- High school wrestling at Pateros is cancelled.

Tonasket School District- Knowledge bowl at Okanogan is cancelled.