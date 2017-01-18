Storm prompts clinic cancelations

OMAK - In light of inclement weather, Confluence Health locations throughout the region has been operating under special circumstances this morning.

According to officials, visiting outreach will be cancelled today.

Earlier this morning, officials announced appointments scheduled for today - before 10 a.m. - would need to be rescheduled. This includes Omak, Moses Lake, Tonasket, Oroville, Brewster, Waterville, Methow Valley, Royal City, Cashmere clinics.



The Emergency Room at Central Washington Hospital will run 24/7, as usual, and all elective surgeries and procedures scheduled at CWH will occur without rescheduling.