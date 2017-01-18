Winter storm brings school delays, closures

Due to ice, freezing rain and snow storms several area schools are planning delays for classes Wednesday, Jan. 18. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Almira School District - Closed.

Brewster School District - 90-minute delay.

Bridgeport School District- Two-hour delay; buses two hours late; no morning preschool.

Coulee-Hartline School District- Closed.

Grand Coulee Dam School District- Two-hour delay; buses two hours late.

Inchelium School District- Closed.

Kettle Falls School District- Closed.

Mansfield School District - Two-hour delay.

Nespelem School District - Two-hour delay; no preschool; no breakfast.

Okanogan School District - Two-hour delay; no preschool; Okanogan Middle School wrestling match in Nespelem canceled.

Omak School District - Closed; all sports practices and activities today are cancelled.

Orient School District - Two-hour delay.

Paschal Sherman Indian School - Closed.

Pateros School District - Closed.

Wenatchee Valley College- Classes for the Omak campus are cancelled. Wenatchee campus will begin at 10 a.m.