Forever stamp prices increase Sunday

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Be prepared to pay more when you purchase First-Class mail Forever stamps.

For the first time in nearly three years the price of stamps is going to increase by two-cents. The increase means customers will pay 49 cents for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp.

Late last year the U.S. Postal Service announced they filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission of the price changes, which goes into effect Sunday, Jan. 22.

The price hike does not not include postcards, additional weight, or letters being mailed internationally.