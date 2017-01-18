McDonald's plans to introduce new ‘Big Mac' sizes

Oak Brook, IL - McDonald's restaurants across the nation will soon begin selling two new sizes of the popular Big Mac, in addition to the original.



The Grand Mac and Mac Jr. are twists on the famous sandwich.

The Grand Mac is made with two beef patties for a total of one-third pound, and the Mac Jr. is a single-layer Big Mac that’s easier to eat on the go.

“The Big Mac is a legend and a great-tasting burger with hints of pickle relish, mustard, garlic and onions,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz said. “We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste. The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”

Earlier this year two locations tested these burgers to gather customer feedback. In advance of the national rollout, customers in Florida and the Pittsburgh area will be able to experience these new sandwiches before the rest of the country, beginning in mid-November.

The Big Mac was first introduced in 1967 by Jim Delligatti, a McDonald’s franchisee from Pennsylvania, and the following year was available nationwide.