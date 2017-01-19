Weather brings school delays, closures

Due to ice, freezing rain and snow storms several area schools are planning closures and delays for classes Thursday, Jan. 19. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Almira School District - Two-hour delay; busses two hours late; no preschool; no breakfast.

Coulee-Hartline School District- Two-hour delay.

Grand Coulee Dam School District- Two-hour delay; buses two hours late; after school programs cancelled.

Inchelium School District- Two-hour delay.

Kettle Falls School District- Two-hour delay; busses on emergency routes.

Methow Valley School District - Two-hour delay; busses on emergency routes.

Nespelem School District - Two-hour delay; no preschool.

Okanogan School District - Two-hour delay; no preschool.

Omak School District - Two-hour delay; no morning preschool.

Orient School District - Closed.

Paschal Sherman Indian School - Two-hour delay.