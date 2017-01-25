820 (2017-014 Jan. 18, 25) Town of Conconully REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Town Engineer

(2017-014 Jan. 18, 25) Town of Conconully REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Town Engineer

The Town of Conconully, Washington, is seeking statements of qualifications from qualified engineering consultants to provide services for the 2017-2019 time periods. Engineering services include, but are not limited to, wastewater facility planning and design; street and stormwater analysis, planning, and design; site development; and other professional engineering-related services upon request. Design, plans, specifications, and services during construction for municipal projects may include those funded by the TIB, STP, USDA, CDBG, DWSRF, CCWF/SRF, PWTF, WSDOT, and federal stimulus funds.

Qualifications are to be sent to: Town of Conconully Clerk, PO Box 127, Conconully, WA, 98819. Submittals are due by 5:00 PM, February 8, 2017. Qualifications submitted after the due date and time will not be considered. Consultants accept all risks of late delivery of mailed submittals regardless of fault.

Those firms who have statements on file for the 2014-2016 calendar years should only respond with a request for their statement to be renewed for 2017-2019 along with any pertinent amendments to their statements.

Submittal packages are to be no more than 20 8-1/2” x 11” pages including cover letter and supporting documents. Additional information, including more detail regarding the requested services and submittal requirements, is available upon request by calling (509) 826-6005.

The Town of Conconully encourages disadvantaged, minority, and women-owned consultant firms to respond.

The Town of Conconully reserves the right to reject any and all submittals and to waive irregularities and formalities in the submittal and evaluation process. This RFQ does not obligate the Town to pay any costs incurred by respondents in the preparation and submission of their statement of qualifications. Furthermore, the RFQ does not obligate the Town to accept or contract for any expressed or implied services.

The recipient, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat,42 U.S.C. 2000d-2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

By Order of the Conconully Town Council, dated this 10th day of January, 2017.

Tami Jo Cochran

Clerk-Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.