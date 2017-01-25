820 (2017-017 Jan. 25) LEGAL NOTICE

(2017-017 Jan. 25) LEGAL NOTICE

NEGOTIATION OF STATE LEASES WITH EXISTING LESSEES BETWEEN MARCH AND APRIL 2017 EXPIRES: JULY 2017

10-C59451 GRAZING SW1/4NE1/4, Section 26; portions of Government Lot 5 (SW1/4NW1/4), portions of Government Lot 6 (NW1/4SW1/4), NW1/4NE1/4, N1/2NW1/4, Section 36, all in Township 37 North, Range 32 East, W.M.; Government Lots 7 and 12 (E1/2SW1/4), SW1/4NE1/4, W1/2SE1/4, NE1/4SE1/4, Section 19; W1/2SW1/4, Section 20; SW1/4NE1/4, Government Lot 1 (NE1/4NW1/4), Government Lot 3 (W1/2NW1/4NW1/4), Government Lot 6 (SE1/4NW1/4), Government Lots 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12, (SW1/4), Section 30, all in Township 37 North, Range 33 East, W.M., Ferry County, Washington.

10-082285 GRAZING NE1/4SE1/4, Section 1; SE1/4NE1/4, Section 2, all in Township 38 North, Range 26 East, W.M.,; S1/2NE1/4, SE1/4NW1/4, E1/2SW1/4, SW1/4SW1/4, SE1/4, Section 36, Township 39 North, Range 26 East, W.M.,; and NE1/4SW1/4, Section 34, Township 40 North, Range 26 East, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

10-C69289 GRAZING SW1/4NW1/4, NE1/4NW1/4, Section 11, Township 31 North, Range 24 East, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Written request to lease must be received by February 28, 2017, at Department of Natural Resources, 225 S Silke Rd, Colville, Washington 99114-9369. Each request to lease must include the lease number, the name, address and phone number of applicant, and must contain a certified check or money order payable to the Department of Natural Resources for the amount of any bonus bid plus a $100.00 deposit. The envelope must be marked “Sealed Bid” and give lease number, expiration date of lease applied for and give applicant’s name. The applicant must be prepared to purchase improvements that belong to the current lessee. Persons wishing to bid to lease any of these properties can obtain more details, bid packet, and qualification requirements by contacting the Colville office or calling (509) 684-7474.

Published Jan. 25, 2017

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.