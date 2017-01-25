820 (2017-018 Jan.25) NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

(2017-018 Jan.25) NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

Pursuant to Section 6104(d) of the Internal Revenue code, notice is hereby given that the annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 of the Hamilton Youth Foundation of Washington Tractor, a Private Foundation, is available for inspection at the principal office of the Foundation during regular business hours, by any citizen who requests it within 180 days after the date of this publication.

Please direct your request to Hamilton Youth Foundation of Washington Tractor, 1 Patrol St., Okanogan, WA 98840, telephone 509-422-3030.

The principal manager of the foundation is Greg Hamilton.

