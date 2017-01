820 (2017-019 Jan. 25) Frontier provides flat rate residential service

(2017-019 Jan. 25) Frontier provides flat rate residential service for $13.15 and business service for $25.60. Other taxes, fees, and surcharges may apply. Frontier offers single party service, touch tone, toll blocking, access to long distance, emergency services, operator assistance, and directory assistance. Use of these services may result in additional charges. Basic calling service is also available. Frontier offers Lifeline service which is a nontransferable government assistance program that provides a $9.25 discount on the cost of monthly telephone service or eligible broadband products (where available) and is limited to one discount per household. In addition to Basic Lifeline, individuals living on federally recognized Tribal Lands who meet the eligibility criteria may also qualify for additional monthly discounts through Enhanced Lifeline and up to $100.00 toward installation fees through the Tribal Link-Up program. You may also qualify for an additional state discount where available. If you have any questions regarding Frontier’s rates or services, please call us at 1-800-921-8101 for further information or visit us at www.Frontier.com.

