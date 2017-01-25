820 (2017-020 Jan. 25) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of nonsignificance (DNS).

(2017-020 Jan. 25) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of nonsignificance (DNS).

Description of proposal:

The Brewster Elementary Modernization and Addition project will consist of a complete remodel of the existing 50,000 sq. ft. elementary and a 27,500 sq. ft. new building addition. The project will include a new parking lot/bus drop off lane and storm water improvements throughout the site.

Proponent: Brewster School District

Location of proposal, including street address, if any

Brewster Elementary School

502 S. 7th Street

Brewster WA 98812

Okanogan County

Lead agency: Brewster School District

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). The decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by February 1st, 2017

Responsible official: Eric Driessen

Position/title: Superintendent, Brewster School District

Phone: 509-689-3418

520 W. Main Street

Brewster, Wa 98812

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.