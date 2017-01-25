820 (2017-020 Jan. 25) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of nonsignificance (DNS).

(2017-020 Jan. 25) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of nonsignificance (DNS).
Description of proposal:
The Brewster Elementary Modernization and Addition project will consist of a complete remodel of the existing 50,000 sq. ft. elementary and a 27,500 sq. ft. new building addition. The project will include a new parking lot/bus drop off lane and storm water improvements throughout the site.
Proponent: Brewster School District
Location of proposal, including street address, if any
Brewster Elementary School
502 S. 7th Street
Brewster WA 98812
Okanogan County
Lead agency: Brewster School District
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). The decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by February 1st, 2017
Responsible official: Eric Driessen
Position/title: Superintendent, Brewster School District
Phone: 509-689-3418
520 W. Main Street
Brewster, Wa 98812
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 820 (2016-199 May 11) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS).
- 810 (2015-240 May 6) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE
- (2014-006 Jan. 1) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE
- (2014-226 April 30) DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE (DNS) Proponent: City of Brewster of Brewster, Washington
- (2014-135 March 5 & 12) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE Description of proposal: City of Omak No-Leash Dog Park.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment