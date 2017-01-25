Bivins pleads guilty

OKANOGAN – A local man pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to the April 5, 2014, vehicular homicide of 24-year-old Charity Rumbolz.

Cain Michael Bivins, 35, was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

According to Okanogan County Superior Court documents, Bivins and Rumbolz had been traveling along Sinlahekin Road next to Conconully Lake when their ATV plunged over a 100-foot embankment and into the lake. Bivins was thrown off the side-by-side vehicle; Rumbolz was wearing her seatbelt and went underwater when the vehicle sank in about 30 feet of water.

Rumbolz’s body was recovered about three hours after the 9 p.m. crash, court records show.

