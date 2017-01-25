Chamber honors business, people

TONASKET — Organizers of the annual chamber of commerce banquet are calling the Jan. 19 event a success.

“I thought it went well,” chamber President Marylou Kriner said. “From the decorations, to the amount of people, and the awards that we gave out went to good people that really deserved them.”

Kriner said 88 people were served a prime rib dinner catered by Shannon’s, followed by a silent auction that raised $850 and a live auction that brought in $2,800.

“Those are really good things to keep us going,” Kriner said. “I was very pleased.”

The complete story is available in the Wednesday, Jan. 25 edition of The Chronicle.