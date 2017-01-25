Mid-Valley Hospital restructuring

OMAK - Mid-Valley Hospital officials are restructuring some departments, but no layoffs are planned.

In the wake of a meeting with management staff last week, some employees apparently were left with the impression that half the nursing positions would be cut and the hospital would be left with too few workers to run safely.

That’s not the case, said Commissioner Evon LaGrou and Administrator Mike Billing.

“No layoffs, period,” said LaGrou. “We directed admin to send a group email stating there are no planned layoff for any department.”

